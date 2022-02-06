Cleone Rodriguez Rodriguez Venice Cleone Rodriguez, 79; of Grace, Idaho passed way peacefully with her family on January 31, 2022 in Preston, Idaho. Cleone was born on March 21, 1942 in Soda Springs, Idaho the daughter of Truman and Berniece Call Ashbaker. She married Gene Thompson in Grace, Idaho and they were later divorced. During their marriage they had Debra, David, Bret, Rex, and Brenda. She married Andres Rodriquez in Elko, Nevada in 1975. They adopted their great granddaughter, Amara, in 1997 and later divorced. Cleone was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She would often tell her children about walking miles on Sunday to attend services. Every spring she would go to Peggy's Flowers in Grace and Walmart to pick up the most beautiful flowers to plant in her yard. After the flowers were planted, her next task was to clean the pond. When it was spotless she would add fish and water lilies. By the time May arrived she was planting rows of onions, peas, potatoes, lettuce, carrots, and anything else she could find in her garden. She was blessed with a green thumb. At the end of summer she would invite the family down to enjoy her favorite dinner, fried chicken with creamed peas and potatoes. When she wasn't in her yard she was fishing by the lake or taking a drive to see the animals. During the winter months she would keep busy crocheting hot pads and baby blankets for her new grandchildren. Cleone is survived by two sons, David Thompson of Grace, ID, Rex and Leitha Thompson of Lava Hot Springs, ID and three daughters Amara Rodriguez of Soda Springs, ID, Brenda and Shane Twitchell of Soda Springs, ID and Debra Sanchez of Soda Springs, ID. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Bret Thompson and a sister Carol Lewis. Services will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Noon at the Grace LDS Stake Center. Family will visit with friends on Saturday morning from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will be in the Grace Cemetery. Condolences and memories of Cleone can be shared with the family online by visiting www.simsfh.com.
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.