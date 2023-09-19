George CentenoRobles Sr.

George Robles Sr. Centeno Robles Sr. George Centeno Robles Sr. passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 15, 2023. George was 97 yrs. old. George & Esther Robles lived in Pocatello, ID for over 70 yrs. He was born in Crowell TX. Married Esther on Nov. 29, 1949 and celebrated 73 years of marriage. Proud grandparents of six generations.

George worked at the Union Pacific Railroad until retirement. He loved to play his harmonica for the family, storytelling, fishing, gardening, and camping. Throughout his life he was a devote Catholic, an active member of the Knights of Columbus, a Cursillista, with a special devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

