George Robles Sr. Centeno Robles Sr. George Centeno Robles Sr. passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 15, 2023. George was 97 yrs. old. George & Esther Robles lived in Pocatello, ID for over 70 yrs. He was born in Crowell TX. Married Esther on Nov. 29, 1949 and celebrated 73 years of marriage. Proud grandparents of six generations.
George worked at the Union Pacific Railroad until retirement. He loved to play his harmonica for the family, storytelling, fishing, gardening, and camping. Throughout his life he was a devote Catholic, an active member of the Knights of Columbus, a Cursillista, with a special devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe.
He is survived by his children: Rosalie Robles, Maria Brian (husband Scott), George Robles III (wife Janet), Estella Warburton (husband Jim), David Robles (wife Marcia). He is proceeded in death by his parents Jorge and Guadalupe Robles. From a family of 12 siblings, there are two surviving siblings: Francisco Robles and Graciela Estrada.
A viewing and vigil will be held Tuesday, September 19th from 4-6 p.m. at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home, 510 N. 12th Ave., Pocatello, ID. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 20th at Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 524 N. 7th Ave., Pocatello, ID, beginning with a Rosary at 12:30 pm., Mass 1 p.m., luncheon after Mass, followed by internment at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community or a charity of your choice.
