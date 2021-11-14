Maxine Robison Robison Maxine went to her heavenly father, peacefully at her home on November 4, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. Maxine was born in Pocatello, Idaho to Vesta and Don Kelly in August of 1934. She attended Pocatello High School where her favorite activity was performing dance routines as an Indianette, the schools famed dance team. She wore a prized and elaborate headdress made by her daddy. That headdress, to this day, is proudly displayed at her summer cabin in Island Park. She graduated from Poky High in 1952. After High School she married Ron Kleffner. They traveled to Army postings around the United States but in the end returned to Pocatello. She became very active in her sorority group at this time. Her marriage to Ron ended but resulted in two children, Kelly and Kent Kleffner. Maxine worked at and eventually retired from US West in Pocatello. She held several positions within the company but ultimately became a customer service analyst. It was while at the Telephone Company that she met and in September 1973, married the love of her life, Errol L. "Mont" Robison. She not only became wife to Mont but mother to Mont's daughter Kara, who was taken from them suddenly, in a tragic accident in 1975. They enjoyed the telephone company pioneers club and made many lifelong friends. They traveled, went snowmobiling and attended many social events with the club. Both Mont and Maxine fell in love with Island Park, Idaho. They bought a little cabin on a serene spot along Henrys Fork of the Snake River. Maxine and Mont both retired in 1990. In retirement they found plenty of ways to enjoy each other's company. They became Platinum level cruisers and took many trips on the seas. They even cruised for a solid month, making a journey completely around South America. They logged three family cruises where their adventures were shared with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Of course, there was plenty of time spent at the cabin on the river, enjoying the company of friends and family. She also enjoyed fishing from the boat, playing her electronic organ and reading. Maxine maintained her involvement with her sorority sisters and served in several official capacities planning and promoting events within this fraternal organization. Maxine and Mont began snow birding in more recent years. They traveled to Mesquite, Nevada during the winter months to enjoy warmer temperatures and of course, gambling. They met new and old friends in this new place creating a whole new set of memories. They would meet these folks on Sundays for "church" as well as enjoying lively conversations and Super Bowl parties. Maxine is survived by, her partner for life, Mont, her Daughter Kelly and Son Kent (Karen), Grandchildren Dustin (Chantae), Keith and Kyle Hunziker, Kimberly (Tom), Ty and Kayla Kleffner as well as six Great Grandchildren. Per her wishes there will be no funeral or memorial services. All remaining relatives and friends are only asked to look back on their own fond/funny and loving memories of this monumental Wife, Mother and friend. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
