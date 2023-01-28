Eroll Robison LaMont "Mont" Robison Mont was borned (what his mother always said) to Edna (Hodge) and Leo Chase Robison at General Hospital in Pocatello Idaho. He grew up in Poky with his two sisters Valeen (Ben Rasmussen) and Delores "Tatta" (Bill True). He attended Washington Grade School, Franklin Jr. High School and Pocatello High School. Mont excelled at sports playing Baseball, Softball, Basketball and Bowling. He graduated from Poky High in 1955 and attended Grimms School of Business. He began working for Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph as a lineman. He also held positions as a residential installer, Industrial installer and eventually became the regional manager of industrial telecommunications maintenance. He also Joined the US Army and served from 1960-1966, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He met and married Geraldine Lyon and had a daughter Kara Lee but later divorced. Mont was involved in several fraternal organizations including the Elks Club, the Telephone Company Pioneers and later the Henry's Fork Foundation. It was at the telephone company that he met and later married his partner for life Maxine (Kelly) Kleffner. The two were married in 1974 and became a family with 3 children Kara, Kelly and Kent. The family had many adventures together. Most Summer weekends and vacations were spent in Island Park at a Trailer on Ponds Lodge loop. Fishing, Boating and hunting were just some of the activities enjoyed in the great outdoors. Soon after a family trip to Disneyland in 1975 Kara was taken from the family in a tragic incident in Blackfoot Idaho. Mont and Maxine later sold their place at Ponds Lodge and bought a cabin on the Henry's Fork at Pinehaven. Mont retired from the telephone company in 1990 following 35 years of service. In retirement, Mont and Maxine spent entire summers at the cabin as well as traveling the globe. They cruised the seas of Scandinavia and Russia, The Mediterranean, Alaska, the coast of New England, and even spent a month at sea cruising completely around the horn of South America. They shared their love of cruising by sharing 3 Caribbean cruises with their Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren making memories to last forever. They both took advantage of ISU adult education programs where they learned about computers and Mont took courses in woodcarving. He became an accomplished carver and some of his pieces received ribbons at the State Fair. Mont is Survived by his Children Kelly (Don), Kent (Karen), his Grandchildren Dustin (Chantae), Keith (Carly), and Kyle Hunziker. Kimberly (Tom), Ty (Lizzy), Kayla (Justin) Kleffner. Great Grandchildren Quincy and Isla (Dustin/Chantae), Rhevynn (Keith/Carly). Abbie and Cody (Kimberly/Tom), Nevaeh and Attikus (Ty/Lizzie), Pake (Kayla/Justin). Nephew Craig Rasmussen and Niece Tammy True. Per his wishes there will be no funeral or memorial services. All remaining friends and relatives are invited to share memories and thoughts of our dear father here on this website or contact an immediate family member. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
