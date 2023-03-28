John David "Moose" Robinson Robinson John David "Moose" Robinson passed away unexpectedly of unknown causes at his home on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Moose was born on November 1, 1953, in Hurricane, Utah. Loved by his parents, John Melvin Robinson and JoAnn Lauritzen, he was the big brother to Marion Scott and Janet JoAnn. He attended elementary school in Afton, Wyoming and Salt Lake City, Utah where his parents taught school. His love for skiing began at a young age in Utah. His parents moved to Soda Springs, Idaho when Moose was in the 8th grade. Soda was always "home" to Moose. Having his dad as a coach, he excelled in high school football, but his real talent was wrestling. With his dad shouting, "Keep your chin up," he earned the title of Idaho High School Wrestling Champion in 1972. Many would call him a "legend." He attended BYU on a wrestling scholarship and later attended Boise State. Moose married Tasia Richmond in Bedford, Wyoming in 1982. They later divorced, but they were blessed with their beloved son, Mathew David, in 1983. Moose and Matt became not only father and son, but lifelong fishing and hunting buddies, confidants, and each other's best friend. Being a dad was precious to Moose. He began working at NuWest in Conda, Idaho in 1988. Shortly after, he met and married LaNae Spillett on June 15, 1989, in Pocatello, Idaho. Two daughters later joined the family - Beth Ann and Sally. Moose and LaNae lived in Soda Springs for ten years and then bought a home in Thatcher, Idaho. This home overlooked the Bear River, and the scenery from his big living room window included a herd of buffalo. This became Moose's "heaven on earth." He spent countless hours looking out his window with binoculars watching wildlife and enjoying the scenery. Moose had many buddies that he cherished. He spent hours hunting, fishing, and rafting. He treasured these times with his friends- too many to count. Moose was an avid outdoorsman, and he was an excellent fisherman, hunter, photographer, friend and Dad. Nature was his haven, and he spent every minute that he could exploring the mountains, lakes and rivers of Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming. He is survived by his brother, Scott Robinson of Sho Low, Arizona and his sister, Janet Townsend of Hutto, Texas. He is also survived by his wife, LaNae of Thatcher, Idaho; his son, Matt (Fawn) of Liberty, Utah; his daughter, Beth Ann Cheirrett (Jordan) of Soda Springs, Idaho; and his daughter, Sally Rindlisbacher (Jared) of Franklin, Idaho. "Papa Moose" was one of his most treasured titles. He was grandpa to Jackson, Christian, and River Robinson; Thatcher Cheirrett; and Skye and Brooks Rindlisbacher. He is in heaven right now watching over his granddaughter and grandson, both to be delivered in early April. Moose was a "gentle giant" and was a friend to everyone. All who knew him loved his kind, easy-going, and laid-back personality. In remembrance of Moose, take a walk in the mountains, throw out a line, or sit by a warm fire listening to your favorite tunes. "It's all good.'' Funeral services will be held Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Bailey Creek LDS Church in Soda Springs, Idaho at 11:00 am. The family will meet with friends at Sims Funeral Home on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 6-7 and again on Friday from 9:30-10:30 at the church prior to services.
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.