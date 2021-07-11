Mary Robertson Frances Robertson Mary Frances Robertson, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 7, 2021 after a decade's long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Mary was born in Pocatello, Idaho, Nov. 14, 1945 to Clarence and Mary Frances Hobson Robertson. She married Rick G. Cutler, Sr. in Nov. 1964. They had 2 children and were later divorced. She worked for many years as a legal secretary. Her hobbies included embroidery, raising her cat, and playing games. She especially loved bingo. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Reed Robertson, Sr. She is survived by her children Rick G. Cutler, Jr. (Michelle) of Elwood, UT, Mary Teresa Cutler Warren (Gene) of Pocatello, Idaho; sister, Carol A Robertson; 3 granddaughters; 2 step-granddaughters; 5 step-great grandchildren with one great grandchild on the way in November. The family would like to thank the staff at Elegant Residential Living, Symbii Home Health, Monte Vista Hills, and Portneuf Medical center for the kind and excellent treatment Mary has received over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Mary's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate). Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 15th at 10am with visitation at 9am in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 524 N. 7th Ave., Pocatello. Interment will be on Friday, July 16th at 10am in Mt. View Cemetery, section 28 East. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
+1
Idaho State Journal
Circulation District Manager
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- Police: Man airlifted to PMC after alcohol-related crash near American Falls
- Jogger survives grizzly bear attack in East Idaho
- Pocatello Councilwoman Chris Stevens announces her candicacy for mayor
- WILDFIRE DESTROYS TWO HOMES, INJURES FIREFIGHTER ON FORT HALL RESERVATION
- Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck near Pocatello mall
- California, Oregon fires bring smoke to eastern Idaho; temperatures expected to climb region-wide
- Pocatello woman rescues wolfdog hybrid, welcomes him to diverse family of animals
- Legion roundup 7-10-21: Marsh Valley sweeps Buhl
- Changing NIL rules might shift the college sports landscape forever. How have things changed at Idaho State?
- ISU breaks ground on $11.5 million alumni center; construction to begin immediately
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Pruning Tree Service
Office Commercial Property