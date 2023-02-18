Roberts William P Roberts William "Bill" P. Roberts, 79, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed from Cancer on February 14th, 2023 after spending one last Valentine's Day with his sweetheart of nearly 50 years. Bill was born to William Lem and Ellen Irene Cranor Roberts on March 21, 1943 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was the 2nd of 4 children and the apple of his parents eye, which would be a theme throughout his life. He attended Pocatello High School and joined the Navy when he was 17. He proudly served as an Airedale on the flight deck of the USS Ticonderoga. He received Bachelors and Masters Degree from Idaho State University and was honored in 2002 with the Professional Achievement Award. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi and Phi Kappa Phi, National Honor Society. Bill worked in the semiconductor industry for more than 30 years at AMI (ON) and Hynix/Hyundai, retiring in 2007. Bill and Mary returned to Pocatello where he ran WPR Consulting and worked as a substitute teacher for several years. In 1965 Bill married Veda Kruse and they were blessed with a son, Troy; they later divorced. In 1976, he married the love of his life, Mary Glenn Roberts and became a devoted husband and a father to her three children, (Shawn, Michael and Keri Glenn). After a few short years, a daughter, Jamie was born. Over the next two decades, Bill found himself very engaged in any activity his family was involved in, roped into thousands of hours at Job's Daughters, Sweet Adelines, scouting, coaching of many sports teams and CampFire. He was a wonderful father who loved his children and oh how they love him! Bill was very involved in the community. Over the years he volunteered his time serving Bannock Boys Baseball, Cedars Homeowners Association, Supervisory Committee for Potelco, Citizens Advisory Board for the INL and the Camp Taylor Board, where he was very involved for the past decade. Those who knew Bill could affirm that he always had a twinkle in his eye and a magnetic personality. He loved people and made friends easily. Everywhere he went there were people who knew and loved "Mr. Bill". He lived a life filled with laughter and fun adventures, especially camping, racquetball, skiing, and trips to the Oregon Coast with his family. Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Roberts, his children, Shawn Glenn (Jenny), Troy Roberts (Becky), Mike Glenn (Natalie), Keri Gunter (Lynn), and Jamie Cooper (Aaron); his sister Karlene Hunt (Bob), 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren (with more on the way). His children and grandchildren remember him as charming, generous, and one who was always there. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lem and Ellen Irene; brother, Carson Andrew Roberts; sister Isabel "Judy" Jacobson (Jake) and niece Lori Knuth. Memorial services will be held at the Cedar Hills Ward, 5425 Bannock Highway Pocatello,at 12:00pm on Saturday March 4, 2023. The family will receive visitors at the Cedar Hills Ward on Friday March 3rd from 6-8pm and at 11am Saturday before the funeral. A special thanks to the medical staff at Portneuf Cancer Center and to the loving nurses from Heritage Hospice who took such tender care of him. In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation in Bill's name to Camp Taylor at P.O. Box 1432 or www.camptaylor.org Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
