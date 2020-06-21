Roberts Veda Mignon Roberts Veda Roberts, 75, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at a local care center. Veda was born in Rock Springs, WY to Henry and Sarah H. Kruse in October of 1944. At a young age, after the death of her father, Veda moved to California with her mother. She was a graduate from Benicia High School. She later moved to Pocatello, ID where she made the house she purchased, her home for the last 50 years. She married Bill Roberts but later divorced and never remarried. She worked for the telephone company for 34 four consecutive years. Veda started this career by being a telephone operator and retired as an engineer in the planning and engineering department. Crocheting was something that Veda loved to do and probably crocheted over 300 afghans over the years. She was an excellent cook and entertainer. She also loved to play cards with the ladies in her card club and loved each of them dearly. Veda loved traveling with her family and friends. She spent many years bowling in leagues with her sister, LaDonna and many, many friends. To any young children she met over the years, she loved and enjoyed being "grandma" to them. She also enjoyed being a Secret Santa to kids she never met, by getting their names off the Christmas Tree in the Mall. Veda is survived by her son and his fiance, Troy (Rebecca Hottel) Roberts of Pocatello, ID; sister, LaDonna Garner of Pocatello, ID; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her parents, Henry and Sarah H. Kruse; and five sisters, Virginia, Ramona, Goldie, Peggy, and Lois. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Mason Jar located at 2525 Poleline Road in Pocatello, ID. The Jar, as it is known, is the old place that was frequented by many that traveled in a small circle. Condolences and bits/stories about Veda may be made to the family online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
