Jewel Roberts Marie Roberts Jewel M. Roberts, 79, died of natural causes March 15, 2023, at Bingham Memorial Hospital. She was born February 28, 1944, in Pocatello, Idaho, the daughter of Edward and Hazel (Dillard) Kinney. Jewel graduated from Pocatello High School with the class of 1962. During high school, she played basketball and other sports and was awarded Best Female Athlete her senior year. She enjoyed camping, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, Idaho State home football games, having lunch with her friends and playing cards with her family. She was kind, fun, lovable and funny. She was fun to tease, very loving, and very stubborn! She married her first husband, Jack Felty, September 13, 1963, and had a daughter, Lisa. She married her second husband, Dillard Roberts, June 15, 1968, and had three daughters and a son, Mary, Sherry, Kathy and William. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Roberts, brother James Kinney, mother Hazel Kinney, sister Edna Lewis and son-in-law Randy Smith. She is survived by her four daughters: Lisa Smith, Mary D'Antuono, Sherry Buffaloe and Kathy Whitnah; eleven grandchildren: Teresa, Nick, John, Eric, Whitney, Alex, Nathan, Andrew, Kara, Kurt and Darren; six great grandchildren: Kaelan, Camden, Isaac, Elijah, Brooklyn and Terah. She is also survived by her two sisters: Hazel Miller and Betty Benson; and her son-in-law, Marc D'Antuono. A memorial of remembrance will be held on March 22, 2023, from 4pm-7pm at the Veterans Memorial building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. Pocatello. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.