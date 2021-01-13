Betty Risinger Jane Risinger Betty Jane Risinger passed away in her home January 7, 2021. Betty was born May 3, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois. She married James Risinger January 9th 1960. They would be celebrating 61 years of marriage this year... Betty was a passionate quilter. She was a member of the Happy Hands Quilt Club where she served as President and Treasurer for many years. She enjoyed the friendships and the many projects she worked on for her family and the community. She loved to shop! And was extremely proud of the many bargains she was able to find. Her family benefited from these bargains and we always got a chuckle when she would leave the $85.00 price tag on the item and could hear her say "But I only paid $5.00 for it!" Betty and James spent all of their time together. They dedicated 20 years as "Distribution Specialists" for Dellart Floral. It gave Betty great satisfaction to see the joy in people's faces. She and James loved bike riding. The community of Inkom appreciated the way they "Cleaned up" the roads along the way. Betty had an incredibly beautiful giving heart, never had a "Bad word" to say about anyone or anything, and had a witty spunky personality with impeccable taste in music. The memories she created will live on forever in the hearts of everyone. Betty was preceded in her time of passing by her Father & Mother Clyde and Venita McAdams, Sisters and Brother-in-law Donna McAdams, Nancy and Jerry Fain, Son-in-law Colin Nevius, and 19 cats she fostered over the years. She is survived by her husband James Risinger, her two daughters Michelle Nevius and Julie Risinger, three Grandchildren Erin, Sean, and Shane Nevius, two Great-Grandchildren Colin and Henrik, three Grand cats Molly, Bama, and Riley. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel towards Julie with Meals on Wheels and Jennifer with Symbii Hospice. A Special Gathering will be held at Wilks Funeral Home located at 211 West Chubbuck Rd. Chubbuck ID, 83202 on Wednesday January 13, 2021 from 4:00-6:00pm. Masks and social distancing are requested. A Graveside service will take place on Thursday January 14, 2021 at 11:00am in Inkom Cemetery. Memories and Condolences may be left with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
