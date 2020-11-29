Patricia Ringe Rae Ringe Patricia Rae Ringe, 83, passed away suddenly from a ruptured aortic aneurysm at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho on Tuesday November 24, 2020. Pat was born on April 27, 1937, in American Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Wesley Rosser and Hazel Alvina (Gierke) Quane. Wesley's work in the newspaper business and Hazel's calling as a school teacher took the family to Rupert, Idaho and it is there that Pat grew up and attended schools with her sisters Beverly, Joann, Jeannine, and Kay and her brother, Don. After graduating from high school in Rupert, Pat chose to pursue a degree in Education at the University of Idaho in Moscow. Here she met a young man from American Falls, Frederick Leonard Ringe, at the Lutheran church near campus. In 1959, Pat and Fred were married in American Falls, Idaho. The couple returned to Moscow in 1960 as Fred completed his degree in Law. After graduation, Pat returned to her family, in Gooding, Idaho at the time, while Fred reported for basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia. The couple then spent two years from 1963 - 1964 at Fort Ord Army base in California. They moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1964 and eventually settled into the family home on Valleyview Drive on the west bench in 1965. In 1963, Pat and Fred welcomed their first child, a daughter named Brenda Lee. A second infant daughter, Sydney Kay, passed away very soon after her birth in 1965. Kathryn Ann was born in 1966. Brian Donald Blackwell completed the family in 1977. As the kids grew, the family shared many adventures camping, hiking, fishing and skiing, gathering for weekly volleyball games, and celebrating holidays with many dear friends from Pocatello. Pat and Fred also loved to golf and play tennis and were charter members of the Juniper Hills Country Club. They found a lifelong community of faith and worship at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. In 1964, Pat began a long, dedicated, and creative career teaching kindergarten in Pocatello, Idaho. For 41 years, she patiently helped little five- and six-year old children gain the basic skills they would need to be successful in school and life. Her imaginative and playful classroom projects were also an inspiration for other teachers and she never hesitated to share her expertise and creativity with others. Many of the children nurtured in Pat's classroom remember her fondly to this day. She placed a very high value on education and provided crucial support and encouragement to her kids and grandkids that enabled them to meet their educational goals. After Fred unexpectedly passed away in 1998, Pat moved into a new home that was just a short 5-minute walk from the home of her daughter, Kathy, and her family. Many wonderful family gatherings were hosted at Pat's lovely home and the space was echoing with laughter from one of Pat's Card Clubs just a few days ago. In retirement, Pat found many ways to spread love and laughter to her many friends and the community. In addition to the lively card games at her home, she also hosted Hand and Foot card marathons for large New Knowledge Adventures groups and enjoyed playing golf and tennis with many dear friends. In 2011, her lovely flower beds were recognized with a Golden Arrow award. Another one of her many joys was spending time with her grandkids. She was their biggest supporter and cheerleader and never missed a game, match, or competition. Pat brought dedication and nonstop creative energy to service work as well, volunteering tirelessly in food distribution for needy families, assembling kitchen kits and other necessities to help homeless families transitioning to new homes, helping out in thrift stores, and supporting book sales and other educational events at the public library. She was assembling goodies to include in the Gate City Ladies' Christmas stockings for Seniors project the day before her death. Pat was loved dearly, and we feel her loss keenly. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Ringe Pace (David) of Idaho Falls; daughter Kathy R. Standley (Casey) of Pocatello; son Brian D. Blackwell (Brenda) of Hailey; granddaughter Karlie Standley of Boise, grandson Quinton Standley of Hailey; granddaughter Hanna Blackwell of Hailey; grandson Colton Larkin of Hailey; grandson Chance Larkin of Hailey; and sister Joann Finberg of San Francisco. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, infant daughter Sydney, father Wesley, mother Hazel, sister Beverly, sister Jeannine, sister Kay, and her brother Don. We hope you will raise a glass to Pat during Happy Hour tonight. She and Fred are reunited and will surely return your toast from a golf course in Heaven. And while Pat did love flowers, please consider a donation to one of the worthy causes that brought her joy and purpose to honor her memory. Valley Mission Food Pantry, Marshall Public Library, Idaho Youth Ranch, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church would all benefit from your kind generosity. For now, the family will celebrate Pat's life privately. Memorial services may be scheduled at a later date for her many friends and loved ones when it is safe to gather together again. Details will be announced as they are finalized. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. All are invited to share condolences and memories of Pat online with the family by visiting at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
