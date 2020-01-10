Carol Rigby L. Rigby Carol Lynn Rigby, 84, of Soda Springs passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Services will be held on Monday, January 13 at Noon at the Soda Springs Stake Center. Family will visit with friends on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home and also on Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Soda Springs. Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family as well as a full obituary is available by visiting www.simsfh.com.