Richardson Ross Richardson Ross G. Richardson age 71, passed away peacefully at his beloved ranch in Wapello on January 28, 2021 surrounded by his loving family after losing a courageous battle to cancer. Ross was born in Pocatello to Sherman Richardson and Margaret Winnoa Willecke Richardson. Ross spent most of his life in the Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot area. As a young boy he spent a lot of time with his grandparents due to his dad's poor health and eventual passing when Ross was eleven years old. Both sets of grandparents had horses and Ross developed a profound and lifelong love of horses and all animals. Gene Autry and Roy Rogers were childhood heroes. At an early age he was passionate about being a cowboy when he grew up and having his own ranch. Ross attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School in 1968. He was active in FFA and Rodeo Club. In 1969 he married Linda Reynolds and to this union a daughter Cindi Jo was born. In 1972 he married Renee Bloxham and they recently celebrated 48 years of marriage. Together they had two daughters Jamie and Jessie who will carry on his legacy. Ross attended Oklahoma Farrier School and became an expert farrier practicing for many years. He also taught many the art of shoeing horses. At the age of 23 he lost his left eye in an industrial accident. The loss did not impede his eyesight as he could spot a cow or deer at a distance that no one else could even see. One of his favorite jobs was a range rider in Chesterfield. Six months of the year he would head to the hills to oversee the cattle and ride through thousands of acres truly living life the cowboy way. He regretfully had to give it up and come home to care for his two young daughters when Renee's job took her out of town every week. His girls were blessed to have him care for them as they developed a special lifelong bond. Ross enjoyed and was very good at team roping in his younger years. He passed his love of horses and all things rodeo related on to his children. He devoted his time and resources to helping them learn to work hard and care for their many horses and animals. He was their coach and biggest fan/supporter, as they grew up involved in Jr. rodeo, jackpots, high school and college rodeos, etc. He continued that love and devotion helping/supporting his grandkids with their love of horses and the rodeo life. Just two years ago he competed with his daughters in the team branding at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Ross was known for having some of the best horses around and was always willing to share them with others. Ross also was very generous in helping, mentoring and supporting many kids and young adults throughout his life, many becoming lifelong friends. He faithfully supported the 4-H Livestock program and for many years served on several boards for Jr. Rodeo and High School rodeo associations. Ross was always a big tease and if you knew him it was his way of telling you how much he liked you. Many recipients (including family) of his teasing also mention hero when talking about him. Ross fulfilled his childhood aspiration of being a real Cowboy. He was able to build a respectable cowherd and acquire a small ranch, he also owned Richardson Cattle Company. He could be found most days at the 'scale house' where he bought and sold cattle, which served as the local gathering place for many friends and acquaintances to stop by and catch up on daily BS. Ross truly lived his life without any regrets per his own words. Many will miss him, however you can rest assured he is riding the range in heaven on a darn good horse. His dues are paid.....LONG LIVE COWBOYS! He is survived by his wife Renee, daughters Cindi (Jay) Keeling, Jamie (Shawn) Oleson, Jessie (Myles) Steadman, and seven grandchildren, Jared & Justin Keeling, Kelsie Hansen, Ira & Harlie Oleson, and Presleigh & Hayzen Steadman along with a great-grand-son arriving in March, a sister Sue (Ross) Goddard and brother Phil (Tena) Richardson, Uncle Dick (Shirley) Willecke and Aunt Gayle (Nick) Pool, and numerous cousins. A celebration of Ross's life will be held at a later date when friends and family can come together to share memories and celebrate a life well lived. And yes, per Ross's wishes there will be beer. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. In remembrance of Ross, please consider a donation to your favorite charity or local 4-H and youth rodeo associations in his name.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Medical Equipment
Lawn Landscape
Pruning Tree Service