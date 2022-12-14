Louis "Pete" Richardson Ray Richardson Louis Ray "Pete" Richardson, 98, passed away in Pocatello, Idaho, on December 11, 2022. He was born July 10, 1924, at his family home in Rockland, Idaho, the youngest of five children born to Louis V. and Nellie Richardson. He graduated from Rockland High School in 1942 and attended the University of Idaho, Southern Branch, in Pocatello. He enlisted in the Navy in November of 1943, during WWII, and served in the Naval Air Corp until May of 1946. In September 1946, he returned to the Southern Branch, later renamed Idaho State College, from which he earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees. While attending Idaho State College, he met a "good-looking girl," Kleis Walker, who offered to help him spend his money from the G.I. Bill. They were married on June 15, 1947, in Pocatello. They remained happily married for 67 years until Kleis died in 2014. Pete spent the next eight years missing her and loved to share stories of their life together. Pete's greatest loves were his family, athletics, education, and the great outdoors. He was an outstanding athlete and played basketball and eight-man football for Rockland High School. He later played basketball and football for Idaho State and was inducted into ISU's Athletic Hall of Fame in 1979. He taught history and coached baseball, football, and basketball. He and Kleis lived in Blackfoot, Idaho, and Fortuna and Pittsburg California, where they lived for 53 years before returning to Pocatello in 2013. He taught his family the importance of education and was so proud when each of his four children graduated from college. He also passed on his love for nature and often took his family on drives through National Parks, especially his favorite: Yellowstone. Always appreciative, one of the last things he said before he passed was, "I've had a good life" — and he truly did. He will be deeply missed by his four children: Ray (Shawn) Richardson, Neal (DeVon) Richardson, Nancy (Jay) Rollins, Rex Richardson, 13 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kleis; daughter-in-law Tracy Richardson; and great-grandson Colin Quigley. His funeral service will be held Saturday, December 17th at 12PM in the Rockland Congregational Church in Rockland, Idaho. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. He will be buried in his beloved Rockland Valley at the Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
+2
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.