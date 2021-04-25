Richardson Harriet Corlene Richardson Corlene Richardson passed away peacefully on April 18, 2021. Harriet Corlene Richardson, born Harriet Wilson on September 16, 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho to Harriet and Donald Wilson. She married Gary Richardson in Pocatello on October 2, 1954 and they were blessed with 5 children, Gary (Karen) Richardson, DC (Norene) Richardson, Frosty (Lisa) Richardson, Dusty (Marrietta) Richardson, and Karrie (Kent) Jenkins. She was doubly blessed with grandchildren, Ryan, Travis, Marc Mike, Frosty, and Dustin Richardson, Chris and Chanda Jenkins and Lisa Wigg. She had numerous great-grandchildren and lived to enjoy the births of her great-great-grandchildren. Corlene was a dedicated employee at Idaho State University's Student Union Building where she spent 30+ years as a custodian. During the summers you could find her in Oakley, Idaho renovating the family's cherished home to accommodate weekend visitations from her family. Corlene loved camping, being outdoors with her family, and spending many fishing trips at the Oakley reservoir. She was a master at crosswords, baby tending and bottle washing. Corlene is survived by her children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Maleita (Herb) Baker; brother-in-law, Forrest Richardson; sisters-in-law, Sally Manwill, Vicki Reynolds, Cyndi Greenwell, and Ronnie Wilson. She is preceded in death by her loving husband; her parents, Don and Harriet Wilson; brother, Chuck Wilson; two daughters-in-law, Norene and Marietta; and grandchildren, Ken Wigg and David Craig. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heritage Home Health and Kadie Richardson for their attentive care during Corlene's last days. The family would also like to give their unending respect and gratitude to DC Richardson and Karrie Jenkins for the devotion to their mothers' care for the last few years. Graveside services were held at the Basin Cemetery in Oakley, Idaho on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 12:00 pm. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
