Ireva Christine Reynolds Sainsbury Reynolds Ireva Christine Sainsbury Reynolds, 92, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. Ireva was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Guy Sainsbury and Christina Mary Hurd Sainsbury on December 29, 1928. She was their only child together. Ireva had 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She attended Roosevelt Elementary, Irving Junior High and Pocatello High School. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1947. Ireva married Von Earl Reynolds on June 11, 1947 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Ireva was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings within the different organizations of the Church. Callings included: Primary, 11-year-old Scouts, Relief Society, and Young Women. She was a faithful ministering sister. She was well known for her talents in putting together musical programs for Relief Society, directing skits for Road Shows, and choreographing dances for Gold and Green Balls, and M-Men & Gleaners. She enjoyed singing as a member of a women's sextet, performing at ward, stake, and community events. Von and Ireva served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Tallahassee Florida from 1993-1994. Ireva worked at the Pocatello Police Department, Farmers Insurance, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute, and as a teacher's aid at Lewis & Clark Elementary. She also ran a sewing school in her home for a time. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and was an excellent cook. Ireva also belonged to La Neuvelle Et Vielle (the New and the Old) Literary Club, La Espra Missionary Group, and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed having her family gather together for holidays and family events. Ireva is survived by her four children, Craig (Jaylyne) Reynolds, Juliene (LaVell) Miller, Kent (Melanie) Reynolds, and Noreen (Darrell) Wilde, 35 grandchildren, and 58 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Von Earl Reynolds, parents, brothers Linal G. Sainsbury and Lawrence Sainsbury, sisters Violet Klassen, and Juanita Fishburn. Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m. and again one hour prior to funeral services on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Lewis & Clark Ward, 550 West Cedar Street. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 South 5th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
