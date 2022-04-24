Gray Reynolds F. Reynolds Gray Reynolds, 82, Davidsonville, MD, passed away on March 31, 2022 from Alzheimer's disease. He was born on Nov 6, 1939 in Burley, Idaho to the late Gray and Margaret Reynolds. The Forest Service family lived in Jackson Hole from 1945 through 1958, where Gray excelled in school and sports, especially ski racing. He graduated from Jackson - Wilson High School in 1958 and immediately enrolled in the Army. After military service, he continued ski racing success at National Men's Events while maintaining his collegiate studies. He spent his first two years of college at Idaho State University (Dubby Holt was an inspiration) before graduating with a Degree in Forestry from Utah State University in 1964. He was appointed forester on the Teton Nat'l Forest. His Forest Service career began by working seasonally on the Teton National Forest when he was 18. He was appointed the first Superintendent of the Sawtooth Nat'l Recreation Area (1972-1976). He later served as a Congressional Fellow and worked in the Chief's Office. Reynolds was Ogden's Region 4's Regional Forester from 1991 until 1994, when he became deputy chief for the National Forest System in Washington D.C. After retirement from the Forest Service in 1997, he became general manager of Snowbasin Ski Resort. He was responsible for the management and execution of the development plan in support of the 2002 Winter Olympics. He managed the construction of new facilities which included the racecourses, as well as lifts, lodges, a new access road, and grandstands. He retired from Snowbasin after the Olympics. Gray was honored in April 1997 as a Utah State University Distinguished Alum during a Luncheon and Banquet. Gray was a proud member of the Forest Service Retirees. He served as the past President of the National Museum of Forest Service History. Their Winter 2022 Newsletter highlights "The story of skiing on the National Forests". Its dedication states "This newsletter is dedicated to Gray Reynolds, Past President of the Museum, in honor of his love of skiing, the Forest Service, and the National Museum of Forest History. We are thankful for his leadership and the inspiration he has been to so many of us!" He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Glenda Reynolds, from LaPlace, LA; his beloved daughters, Marie (Charles) Bailey of Boiling Springs, PA, Margaret Ann (Jay) Erwin of Nesbit, MS, Cathleen (Cush) Newman of Davidsonville, MD, and Susie (Fergus) Hughes of Davidsonville, MD; his siblings, George (Michelle) of Redmond, WA and Mary Morrissey of Olympia, WA; his lifelong best friend Roche Bush (Maggie) Elko, Nev.; his grandsons Connor and Austin Bailey, Gray and Andrew Erwin, Clay, Mark, and Thomas Newman, and Liam Hughes; and his granddaughters Sophia, Cecilia, and Mia Bailey, Catherine Erwin Kendricks, Siri Erwin, Sydney Newman, and Grace Hughes. Services were held in Bowie, MD at Sacred Heart Church on April 4, and with Rose Lynn Funeral Home, 1870 Cabanose Ave., Lutcher, LA 70071 on April 13, 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Museum of Forest Service History, P.O. Box 2772 Missoula, MT 59806.