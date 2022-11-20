Rentelman Anna Jeanne Rentelman Anna Jeanne Rentelman passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rosetta in Pocatello, Idaho. Anna was born August 26, 1939, in Council, Idaho to William and Irene Shaw. She attended school in Council, Idaho. After graduation, she took a bus to Pocatello Idaho where she met Abner "Ace" Chester Rentelman, and soon got married in Elko, Nevada on January 13, 1962. Anna enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, planting flowers, camping, and being outdoors. Anna really enjoyed going on trips with Carl over the past several years. She is survived by two sons and a daughter: Andrew (Sherri) Rentelman of Chubbuck, ID, Carl Rentelman (Michael Croy) of Pocatello, ID, Diana Rentelman of Pocatello, ID, 7 grandchildren, Anthony (Tracee) Rentelman, Bryan (Tara) Ellis, LeeAnna (Trent) Williams, Valerie Ellis, Dianna Ellis, Adam (Misty) Rentelman, and Stacey (Josh) Rich all of Pocatello, Idaho. Anna has 23 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Abner Rentelman, parents, William and Irene Shaw, brothers, William Shaw, Ron Shaw, Larry Shaw, and Dwayne Shaw. The family would like to thank Rosetta for the care, love and support to Anna over the last year. There are no services scheduled at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
