Ed Reese Reese David "Ed Edward Reese, age 84, died of heart failure, July 15, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho on June 13, 1937, to Ferdinand William Reese and Mabel Larson. He graduated from Pocatello High School, in 1955. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve and served for 10 years. After serving in the Army, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on active duty for 22 years. He retired at the rank of Master Chief. During his Naval career, he served in Pocatello and completed his service in the Seattle area. After he retired from the Navy, he moved his family back to Pocatello and worked for the City of Pocatello. He retired from the city with a combined 22 years of service that occurred both before and after his naval career. Ed married Gail Higgins on June 5, 1959, in the Idaho Falls L.D.S. temple. Together, they had five children. Nothing was more important to him than his family. Ed was a social, active man who was deeply involved with the Boy Scouts. He had many leadership positions and received the Silver Beaver award for being an outstanding leader. All four of Ed's sons were Eagle Scouts. Later in life, he became a part of the VFW Honor Guard. He loved serving in this capacity and honoring those veterans who passed on by helping present the American flag to their loved ones. His family and friends will remember him as outgoing and always willing to lend a helping hand. Ed loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. One of his favorite places to spend time was the Copper Basin area, but in the last few years he enjoyed spending time at the family gathering place near Ashton, ID. He is survived by his wife, Gail, and their five children: Robert (Jennie) Reese, Ammon, ID, Bill (Lynn) Reese, Pocatello, ID, Scott (Margo) Reese, Billings, MT, Stephanie (Jeff) Fraser, Midland, GA, and Todd (Julie) Reese, Rigby, ID. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, five sisters, and great-granddaughter, Karlee Sue Snarr. A funeral is scheduled on July 27th at 10:00 AM at the Alameda Stake Center, under the direction of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home. There will be a visitation prior to the funeral beginning at 9:00 AM. All are welcome to come and celebrate Ed's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross in his name. Flowers can be sent to Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and support at this time. ________
