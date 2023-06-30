Kirk EdwardReeder

Kirk Reeder Edward Reeder Kirk Edward Reeder, age 66 of Pocatello, passed away in a blaze of glory at their family cabin in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho on June 25, 2023.

Kirk was born on January 19, 1957 in San Mateo, California to George Howard Reeder and Jean Dalton. At age two he moved to Deerfield, Illinois where he spent the majority of his childhood. He attended Deerfield High School and excelled in baseball, football, track, and tennis.

