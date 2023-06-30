Kirk Reeder Edward Reeder Kirk Edward Reeder, age 66 of Pocatello, passed away in a blaze of glory at their family cabin in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho on June 25, 2023.
Kirk was born on January 19, 1957 in San Mateo, California to George Howard Reeder and Jean Dalton. At age two he moved to Deerfield, Illinois where he spent the majority of his childhood. He attended Deerfield High School and excelled in baseball, football, track, and tennis.
Kirk attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah and dated Vickie Steffensen, from Blackfoot, Idaho. He then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Stockholm Sweden. Vickie wrote him the entire time, and was still at BYU when he returned, so she technically "waited" for him, although that has been a subject of much disagreement. They married in the Idaho Falls temple on June 1, 1979. Kirk continued his education and graduated with an accounting degree in 1981.
Kirk took his CPA exam at the same time his first child was expected. He passed the exam and a daughter Erin, was born a few days later. His wife was grateful for the good timing of all parties.
Kirk then moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1981 and welcomed three more children: Scott Patrick, Mallory, and Kylie. Kirk loved watching his children in all of their activities, but especially in their sporting events. He coached some of their football, baseball, basketball, and softball teams. At first, Kirk had an utter dislike of soccer and would bribe his children not to play it. Later, as his grandchildren started playing soccer, he became a big fan.
Kirk began working with the accounting firm of Jordan & Company in 1981 and became a partner in 1988. He was a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Valuation Analyst, and a Certified in Financial Forensics. He constantly had a desire to continue his education and add more credentialing initials.
Kirk was involved with the community. He was an active member of the Pocatello Lions Club and always had a smile on his face when they had to roar. He also was on the board of the Red Cross, Aid for Friends, and Old Town Pocatello - always as the financial man. Kirk was a member of the Kasiska Foundation and loved helping with funds for the ISU Kasiska Division of Health Sciences. He was also over the education foundation for Century High School from its inception.
Kirk loved to travel, and found it almost as fun to plan the vacation as it was to actually take it. He and Vickie traveled the world. Some of his favorite adventures were to Scotland, Italy, and Sweden. He also liked to "visit" the casinos of Las Vegas and was extremely lucky. Kirk loved coaching football at Century High School and especially enjoyed exchanging laughs with Coach Ryan Fleischmann.
He also served the youth at church and was a member of several bishoprics. His favorite calling was that of a Gospel Doctrine teacher. He was willing to research not only the doctrine, but the history of what he was teaching. With his enthusiasm for the subject and his quick wit, he became a favorite teacher. He was also very vocal on his dislike of doing genealogy.
Kirk is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vickie Reeder, his children, Erin (Cameron) Keller, Meridian, Idaho; Scott (Amerest) Reeder, Owasso, Oklahoma, Mallory (Bowe) Davis, Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Kylie (Jared) Bussell, Lindon, Utah, along with 15 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lujean Albrecht and brother, Kedrick Doyle.
A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck and again at 10:00 a.m. July 3rd, 2023 at the Alameda LDS Stake Center. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. - noon, because Kirk said to keep it short. Graveside services will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.