Barry Redford Kent Redford On December 22, 2020, Barry Kent Redford, of Inkom Idaho. Loving husband, and father of four children, passed away at age 78. Barry was born on October 2, 1942, in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, to Ross and Thelma Redford. Barry was raised on a Dairy Farm in Chesterfield, Idaho. During this time in his life, he was taught how to work, play, and enjoy life. He attended and graduated from North Gem High School in 1960. After graduation Barry attended Ricks College, where he played sports and "studied." Barry served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in Scotland. After his Mission he once again attended Ricks College. While at Ricks College he met Carla Palmer. On July 2, 1965, Barry and Carla were married for time and all eternity, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Barry was drafted into the Army shortly after he and Carla were married. He served his county in the armed service in Vietnam. This is something Barry has been proud of his entire life. Barry had a passion for the outdoors and took his family hunting and camping. He was a dedicated provider for his family. Many times, he worked two and three jobs to provide for them. Barry worked for Garrett Freight lines, sold cars at Hadley House of Wheels, maintenance for the City of Inkom and the maintenance program for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and most recently a driver for Cole Chevrolet. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Barry and Carla purchased property outside of Inkom Idaho in 1974, where they have resided for the past 47 years. This is where they enjoyed raising their family, making lifelong friends and many fond memories. Barry held many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was devoted to his beliefs and lived his life accordingly. Barry was preceded in death by his father, Ross, and his mother, Thelma, as well as his brother's Kaylee and Robert. He is survived by his wife Carla, his four children, Robb (Ralene) Jade (Shalece), Michelle (Kirk) Ward and Cody. Barry's loving grandchildren, Matthew, Dalton, Sidney, Cheyenne, Macy, Devanie, Amanda, Shelby and Oakley. Along with his great grandchildren Porter, Quinn, Millie and Ivy. Also, his sisters Janice and Shirley and his brother Craig. Barry also has several cousins, nieces, and nephew's. A funeral service will be held on January 2, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located in Inkom, Idaho, 801 North Rapid Creek Rd. at 11:00 am, with a viewing prior to the funeral starting at 9:30 am until 10:30 am. A webcast will be available starting at 10:50 a.m. Interment at the Inkom Cemetery following funeral services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
