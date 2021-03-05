Lois Ray Jean Ray The legacy of this beautiful soul began Feb 20, 1949. Lois Jean (Frink) Ray was born to Carolyn Bernice (Oates) and US Navy CMDR Clifford Frink Sr. The first American child to be born on the South Pacific Island of Palau, Lois was welcomed by her older brother, Cliff Jr. After a thrilling and adventurous upbringing that spanned the globe, after high school, Lois, affectionately called LJ, moved back to the states to begin her career as a paralegal. She spent time working with different firms in California and Idaho, before making her home in Idaho permanently. While raising her three children Jason, Susan, and Karleigh, Lois found her passion in life: finding long lost overseas "military brats" she had grown up with in Japan and Germany. The advent of the internet sparked a lifelong mission to reconnect military families across multiple generations, culminating in countless reunions of thousands of people. This work was her pride and joy. After retirement, Lois enjoyed traveling coast to coast to visit her kids and grandkids in both California and North Carolina. She also spent her time furthering her research, and loving all of her children's friends as if they were her own. She was someone who loved everyone unconditionally, and she was the best "den mother" a kid could ask for. Lois is survived by: her son, Jason Williams of California; daughters, Susan Ray (Seth) Smith and Karleigh Ray of Pocatello, ID; grandchildren, Brianne and Ruby Williams of CA, and Wesleigh Smith of ID; brother, Cliff Frink Jr (Marsha, Leslie, and Lindsay) of CO. In lieu of flowers, we request anyone willing to contribute do so by making a donation to your local animal shelter. Her humor and her laughter will be what gets us all through this with grace. We invite all of her friends and family to join and help us celebrate her life, as she lived it, happily. Mom's favorite color was red, so please wear red or your favorite bright color to help us send her off with our best wishes and biggest laughs. Her celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 4-7 pm at 2277 Clinton, Pocatello, ID 83202. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
