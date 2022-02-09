Ratliff Troy John Ratliff We are sad to announce the passing of our father, loving husband, and amazing grandfather, Troy John Ratliff on February 2, 2022. Dad was born in Pocatello, Idaho, on January 18th, 1946, to John Thomas Ratliff and Fern Maxine Asper. He attended Whitiker grade school, Franklin Middle School, and graduated as a proud Pocatello Indian. After high school, Dad attended ISU Trade & Tech school to be an auto body tech and welder. Dad was blessed with a loving family. John and Anna Marie were married on June 3, 1967, and have three daughters, Holli, Dena, and Stephanie. Dad enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his family. We were blessed to spend our Summers together camping, fishing, and dirt biking. Dad enjoyed a long career at the Union Pacific Railroad as a carman/welder where he made many life-long friends. Upon retirement, Dad spent more time doing things he loved including gardening and fishing. To escape the long winter months, they bought a place in Overton, Nevada that was lovingly called the "Wrinkle Ranch." The Wrinkle Ranch provided some of the best memories and friends for our parents. Dad is preceded in death by his father John Thomas Ratliff, his mother Fern Maxine Asper, and his sister, Connie Maxine Talbot. He is survived by his wife Anna Marie Ratliff, his brother Gary Gene Ratliff, sister-in-law Jennie Bullock Ratliff, daughter Holli R. Leslie, son in law Derek W. Leslie, daughter Dena L. Ratliff Warren, daughter in law Autumn Ratliff Warren, and daughter Stephanie Edwards. Dad's absolute pride and joy of six beautiful granddaughters (Abigail L. Riley, Megan Pagel, Madelyn B. Leslie, Chloee M. Leslie, Brooklyn M. Edwards, Cara Riley). Five handsome grandsons (Brennan Derek Leslie, Gage Ethan Leslie, Dallas William Edwards, Carson John Edwards, and Carl Riley). Funeral proceedings will be held at the Wilk's Funeral Chapel at 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Friday, February 11, 2022. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. and the funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the funeral we invite those who would like to stay and share dad's favorite meal. Dedication of the grave will take place at Mountainview Cemetery in Pocatello at 1:00 p.m. We appreciate all of the outpourings of phone calls, thoughts of sympathy and prayers of peace.
