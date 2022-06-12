Monte Rasmussen Ray Rasmussen Monte Ray Rasmussen passed away Wednesday, June 8th, following a long-term health battle. Monte was born August 29, 1952, in Montpelier, ID. Monte was a 1971 graduate of Soda Springs High School. He was a member of Rodeo Club and liked by his peers. One of his classmates recently remarked "being around Ray felt happy." Following high school Monte attended the ISU Vo-Tech Auto Body program. He also worked for a candy company and Budweiser. After time, Monte found his calling with Bannock County working maintenance in all county buildings. He was very active with NeighborWorks Pocatello and Alameda Neighborhood Association. He, with the help of neighbors and friends, fought and won to prevent a cell tower from being erected in Alameda Park across the street from his home. He was also a proponent of recycling helping the Bannock County Courthouse adopt a recycling program which was instrumental in the County adopting a recycling program. Monte lived his life at the service of those he loved. His family and his animals were beloved to him. Monte was rarely seen without one of his dogs on his heels. He loved his dogs like the children he never had. Seuner was his long-time companion and favorite of all. Monte and Suener embarked on many journeys together including traveling Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and Texas visiting family, hiking, cross country skiing, and much more. Following Suener, Monte enjoyed the company of Haley and, most recently, Pete. He spent countless hours at Bartz Field with him and Pete making friends for a lifetime. His kind heart also took in a stray cat, Baxter, Pete had adopted as a best buddy. Monte was preceded in death by his father, Donald Myers Rasmussen Sr, his mother, LaPreal Roberts Rasmussen, many classmates, and his dogs, Suener and Haley. His family would like to invite you to join a Celebration of Life at Alameda Park Wednesday, June 15th, beginning at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.