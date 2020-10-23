Dallan Rasmussen Earl Rasmussen Dallan Earl Rasmussen 76 of Preston, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Dallan was born March 25, 1944, in Preston, Idaho to Harvey Hans Rasmussen and Ramona Mae Talbot. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral services will be for the immediate family only at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho. Masks are required. Anyone outside of the immediate family who wish to observe the funeral services may access a live feed at https://youtu.be/1SnxkTp86RM To access a full obituary, or to share a memory of Dallan, or offer condolences to the family, visit www.franklincountyfuneral.com
Trending Today
Articles
- Pocatello baby airlifted to Salt Lake City hospital after being severely mauled by dog
- Police: Local man facing up to five decades in prison for possessing child porn, bestiality materials
- Two Pocatello residents arrested at Chubbuck Walmart
- Finding the roots of Titan and Bruin Fleischmann's success
- Missing local boy back home safe and unharmed
- Multiple people arrested following vehicle pursuit; authorities still looking for driver
- Poky linebacker Killian leads Indians into crucial crosstown game
- Prep roundup 10-22-20: Preston, Grace volleyball win district titles
- Snow in forecast for Eastern Idaho
- One death, 111 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Southeastern Idaho on Thursday
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.