Abel Ramos Ramos Abel Ramos, 65, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away of natural causes on March 21, 2020. He was the 2nd of 7 children, born in Blackfoot, Idaho to Nore and Tina Ramos. He grew up in the Rising River area, where he attended Blackfoot School Districts, then graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1972. He later attended and graduated from Idaho State University, where he received his Bachelor's degree in Sociology. Abel spent his adult life in Pocatello, Idaho, where he held various jobs in the community. He worked at the Kraft plant, until it closed, then tended bar at different haunts throughout the Gate City. He then worked for Great Western Malt, where he later retired. Abel was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. He played on various Rugby teams in the Pourtneuf Valley for most of his adult life. Abel was a member of The Pourtneuf Valley Rugby Football Club until his passing. He considered his teammates brothers and continued a strong bond with each of them long after they quit playing rugby matches. Abel was an avid dart player for which he held State titles. Abel devoted a lot of time to woodworking and volunteering his time during the holidays. He volunteered for "My Brothers Table", a non-profit of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Pocatello. Abel was a proud alumnus of Idaho State University. He was an advocate for education and encouraged all his nieces and nephews to further their education. He was the ultimate Dallas Cowboys fan. He was seldom seen without wearing a Cowboys hat or t-shirt. Duffy's Tavern was Abel's favorite place in town. He spent many evenings tending bar as well as holding down the barstool. Abel made long lasting friendships at Duffy's; his absence is sure to be noticed. He was a man who never met a stranger. Abel was always able and willing to help his friends and family. He was always putting others first, was a mentor to loved ones, and never turned down a friend in need. Always greeted everyone with a kiss. He was a man of many, many words, and big opinions. He was a man with a big heart, a one of a kind smile, and an unforgettable laugh. He will be dearly missed. Abel is survived by his siblings, Noel Ramos of Idaho Falls, ID, (Dan) Faulkner, of Danville, Kentucky, Isabel Zamora of Idaho Falls, ID, Adrian Ramos of Blackfoot, Idaho; and by nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nore and Tina Ramos; his siblings, Rene Ramos and Linda Kinghorn; niece, Tina Louise Kinghorn; and his sweetheart, Lori Hagen. There will be a celebration of life held in Pocatello, to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been made in Abel's name. Please feel free to donate at any Connections Credit Union, or Colonial Funeral Home. Connections Credit Union 1150 N. 8th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201 Colonial Funeral Home 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201 Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
