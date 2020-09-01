Radford Sharel Ann Radford Sharel Ann Radford passed away August 28, 2020. A visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wed. September 2, 2020 at Davis-Rose Mortuary. The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thur. Sept. 3, 2020 at Valley View Cemetery, in Rockland, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.