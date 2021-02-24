LeRoy Quick Smith Quick LeRoy Smith Quick, 92, of Chubbuck, Idaho passed away surrounded by his loved ones on February 21, 2021. Roy was born to Ernest LeRoy Quick and Mary Chelta Smith Quick on June 11, 1928 in Murray, Utah. As a child, Roy grew up as the oldest of five brothers and one sister. He attended local schools where he met his High School sweetheart Peggie Fitzgerald. They were married October 22, 1946. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. In 1967 they moved to Chubbuck, Idaho to spend the rest of their lives raising their family in this beautiful community. He was friendly and outgoing and was successful in various sales positions throughout his life. Roy, a dedicated and loving father, always worked hard to provide for his family of eight children. Their home was one of love for the Lord, love for each other, and love of life. Roy spent his life in service to his family, church, and community. As an active lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served in many callings including Bishop and Patriarch. He also enjoyed serving as a member of the Chubbuck City Council for 30 years. Many of those as the Police Commissioner. He loved the outdoors and spent most vacations camping in the Island Park area where many lasting memories were created. He loved hunting, fishing, and any activity where he could be with his family. Roy is now with his sweetheart Peggie, sons Rick and Kelly and all those loved ones who have gone before. They are survived by 6 children: Craig (Bobette), Carey (Paula), Kim (Shauna), Kevin (Joylene), Carolyn, and Troy (Kristi). 27 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave, Pocatello, ID. Services will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10 am at the LDS church, 4775 Hawthorne Rd. Chubbuck, ID, corner of Hawthorne and Chubbuck Road, with a viewing from 8:45-9:45am prior. Burial will follow at the Murray City Cemetery in Murray, Utah. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
