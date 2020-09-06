Putty Sonya Caroline Putty Sonya Caroline Putty, 81, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Chubbuck, Idaho. She grew up in Spokane and has lived in Pocatello for 18 years. Sonja married Bill Roller and after his passing she Married Alan Ehling. After Alans passing, she again found love and married Jim Putty. She loved to camp, crochet, cook and square dance. She is survived by her daughters Rayna Daniels of Pocatello, Idaho and Leah Harris of Kalama, Washington; her sons David Roller of Ely, Nevada and Alan Ehling of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 11 Grandchildren, many Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and three husbands. There are no public services planned at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
