Purser Sterling Leon Purser Leon passed away at the age of 67 in Logan Utah on February 28th 2022. Leon was born June 1st 1954 in the LDS hospital in Salt Lake City To Donna Chapman and Sterling Purser. Leon was their 2nd born of 9 children. Clara, Faye, Albert, Abbie, Terry, Jerry, Earl and Vilate. Leon grew up in Murray Utah. Was an active member of the \Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints. Leon served a mission in Nashville Tennessee. Upon arriving home he married Julia Hill and moved to Idaho and started there family of five children. Leon loved fishing hunting and camping with his wife and five children. Leon spent the majority of his career working at a lumber yard and outside salesmen for Anderson lumber and Franklin building supply. Leon is survived by his wife Julia and five children; John, Amos, Sam, Rose, and Crystal. He has seven grandkids and one great granddaughter. Leon was preceded in death by his sister Clara and parents Donna and Sterling purser. Leon's funeral will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 125 W. 600 N. in Logan, Utah on Saturday March 5th. The viewing will be from 9:30-10:00 with the funeral starting at 10:00 am.
