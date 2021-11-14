Carol Prolo Lee Prolo Carol Lee Ingersoll Prolo passed away peacefully on November 6, 2021, at home with her husband Ken by her side. She was born on May 14, 1938, in San Francisco, California to Herbert Worth Ingersoll and Dorothy Margaret Lee Ingersoll. Carol grew up in Pacific Grove, California and attended Pacific Grove High School where she played the clarinet in the high school band. At the age of 9, her family was in a terrible car accident and her mother passed away. Carol felt this loss deeply for the rest of her life. Her father married Marjorie Moss in 1948 and Marjories' two children joined the family with Carol and her two sisters. She earned her Associates of Arts from Peninsula College in Monterey and completed her Bachelor of Science in elementary education at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah in 1960. Her teaching career began in Gilroy, California where she taught third grade from 1963-1966. Carol was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a missionary in the Southwest British Mission from 1962-1963. Carol enjoyed serving and loved the British people. This experience served as a foundation of charity and service she exemplified throughout her life. In 1965 Carol began dating Kenneth Robert Prolo. They met in a church sponsored class on courtship and marriage and after their marriage in the Oakland Temple on July 14, 1966, they both received the grade of A+. Carol and Ken enjoyed 55 years of togetherness and have been blessed with six children. Carol was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was blessed with a teacher's heart which allowed her to have patience and success in raising her son and five daughters. She spent many hours sewing clothes, cross stitching, and knitting. She passed these talents on to her daughters who are now teaching their children these talents. Carol knitted and donated over 1500 baby beanie's to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. She was a good cook and chocolate caramel square layers was her signature dessert which was always shared with friends and family. Music was an important part of her life. She ensured each of her children learned to play the piano and other instruments. She was very proud of her family and children and loved sharing their accomplishments with anyone who might listen. Her 19 grandchildren and five great grandchildren are an eternal part of her legacy. Over the years Carol and Ken lived in San Jose, California, Pullman, Washington, Kahuku, Hawaii and Pocatello, Idaho. In all these places, she was able to serve and teach many youth through her church and charitable service. While in Hawaii, she volunteered at the Polynesian Cultural Center and BYU Hawaii where she taught English, sewing and knitting classes to the international students. She will be missed by her family: Kenneth Robert Prolo; her husband of 55 years, The David and Celeste Prolo family; Alexa (Colton and James), Marisa and Bradley The Karen Prolo Family; Bryan, Krystal (Kevin, Emma and Sophie), Taylor (Jason, Shaylee and one on the way), Matthew (Quinn) and Anthony The Diane and Lance Peck Family; Andrea (Carson) and Logan The Kimberly and Shane Keppner Family; Dallin, Jacob and Ainsley The Michele and Jade Hansen Family; Rylan, Kayla, Alyssa and Kyle The Jillene and Brian Arrington Family; Adalaide and Charlotte Her siblings: Virginia Ingersoll and Barbara Gerber, Calvin Moss, MarryAnn Phipps (deceased). Wendy Wells and Diane Lambert A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 20th at 10:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house located at 800 S 2120 W Springfield, Idaho 83277. Carol will be laid to rest at the Springfield-Sterling Cemetery. The family is eternally grateful for the love, service and sacrifice of Diane Prolo Peck and her family as they assisted Carol and Ken these last few months. Condolences and memories of Carol can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Breaking
+1
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- TWO MEN DEAD, JUVENILE INJURED WHEN PICKUP CRASHES ON INTERSTATE 15 IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
- Teenage boy wounded in Pocatello hookah bar shooting
- Driver dies after his car is struck by tire that came off pickup truck on Idaho freeway
- In-N-Out Burger eyeing potential sites for Idaho location
- Pocatello's dream season ends as Thunder fall to Skyline in the state semifinals
- Two airlifted to local hospital after pickups collide at East Idaho intersection
- Runaway car crashes into pickup truck after elderly driver falls out at Pocatello post office
- Influential former ISU first lady, Connie Bowen, dies
- Pocatello couple's horse wins prestigious race
- Idaho State falls to Cal Poly, heads into Idaho game with just one win
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.