Priest Susie (Anna Beth) Priest Susie passed away December 9, 2020 with her son at her side. She was born on September 3, 1930 in Driggs, Idaho to Lester H Fisher and Elizabeth (Beth) Fisher. She has two brothers, Robert M Fisher and Lester Marvin Fisher. Susie played the French horn in high school and graduated from Teton High in 1948. Susie met Garold Priest in March of 1949 and they married on February 11, 1950. Susie and Garold celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Susie and Garold had three sons, Dennis, Norris, and Lester. Dennis and Norris where born with PKU, a metabolic disorder that causes retardation if not treated in infancy. Because of them, a blood test is required at birth in all hospitals. Susie and Garold lived in Teton City, St. Anthony, and the last 65 years in Pocatello. While Garold worked at Garretts, Susie waitressed and later became an accountant for many businesses in Pocatello. Susie was a long-time sorority member. After retirement Susie and Garold lived half the year in Pocatello and half the year in Lake Havasau, CA. where they made many lifelong friends. She was a volunteer at Idaho Home Health & Hospice for many years. She loved crocheting, playing cards with the girls, camping and going out with friends. Susie is survived by her son, Lester and his wife Barbara, and grandkids, Amanda Weatherford (Mike), Andrew Priest (Brenna); and great-grandson, Eliot Weatherford. Susie was preceded in death by her loving husband Garold; her parents, Lester and Beth; her sons, Dennis and Norris; and her brother, Marvin. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Thanks Mom, we love you. A memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
+1
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.