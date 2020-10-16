Garold Priest L. Priest Garold Lorraine Priest, 91, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at a care center in Pocatello. Graveside services, with Military Honors, will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 pm, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. To send condolences and read a full obituary, please visit www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
