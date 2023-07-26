Powers Robert Gary Powers Robert "Gary" Powers, 82, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation Center in Pocatello, Idaho.
Gary was born on March 10, 1941, in Malta, Idaho to Andrew Robert "Babe" Powers and Bessie Ellen Powers. He spent his first few years growing up in Malta and moved to Pocatello with his parents in early childhood. He entered college at Idaho State University and received his Bachelor of Science Degree on June 6, 1965. He went on to fulfill his dream of securing a Masters Degree of Natural Science at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho on May 21, 1972. During the summer breaks, to support the cost of college, he worked on a fire lookout in Oregon with the Forest Service.
Gary went to work for Pocatello School District #25 in September 1965. He started at Pocatello Senior High School as a teacher of Biology, and after taking a sabbatical to get his Masters Degree, he finished his teaching career on September 1, 1998 at Franklin Junior High School in Pocatello, Idaho.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Sherry; their two children, Jeffrey Powers and Stephanie Downing; his brother, Ron (Carol) Powers; his sister, Tammy (Clark) Kelley; brother-in-law, Jim (Iris) Petersen; sister-in-law, Carol (Bill) Egbert; five grandchildren (all boys); one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, he was cremated. A Memorial Service is being conducted at the Central Christian Church on the corner of Center Street and 8th Avenue in Pocatello on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Bruce Carlson officiating. Family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
