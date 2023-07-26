Robert GaryPowers

Powers Robert Gary Powers Robert "Gary" Powers, 82, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation Center in Pocatello, Idaho.

Gary was born on March 10, 1941, in Malta, Idaho to Andrew Robert "Babe" Powers and Bessie Ellen Powers. He spent his first few years growing up in Malta and moved to Pocatello with his parents in early childhood. He entered college at Idaho State University and received his Bachelor of Science Degree on June 6, 1965. He went on to fulfill his dream of securing a Masters Degree of Natural Science at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho on May 21, 1972. During the summer breaks, to support the cost of college, he worked on a fire lookout in Oregon with the Forest Service.

