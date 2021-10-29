James Powell Marvin Powell James "Tiger" Marvin Powell was born in Pocatello, ID on May 5, 1960 to Gloria and Jimmie Powell. He resided in Pocatello for most of his life. He graduated from Pocatello High School and attended Idaho State University. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing and camping. He was incredibly handy and enjoyed making things with his hands. He could make or fix anything. He was passionate about working out and loved to try new things to stay in shape. He worked for the school district as a building technician at Hawthorne Middle School for the past 9 years. He loved his job and enjoyed working with the students and staff. He is survived by his mother Gloria Powell, his brother Nathan Powell, his sister Robin Barrett, his children Josh Powell and Tasha Powell, his granddaughters Sophia and Poppy Powell. Preceded in death by his father Jimmie Earl Powell, and his brother Trevis Wade Powell. Special Mentions: Ryan Hancock, former bishop Dan Jorgensen, former bishop Fred Aplington, current bishop A memorial service will be at 2 pm on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Oakwood LDS church, 225 Oakwood Drive, Pocatello, Idaho 83201. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com