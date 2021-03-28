Connie June Poulson

Connie Poulson June Poulson Connie June Poulson of Pocatello, Idaho returned to her Heavenly home on March 19, 2021 at the age of 88. A private family service will be held. A webcast of the service will be available on Connie's tribute page at www.wilksfuneralhome.com at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 2nd. A full obituary is also available on Connie's tribute page.