Lola Potter Mae Potter For 94 years the world was a better, kinder place. Lola Mae Bath Potter enriched the lives of those fortunate enough to know her with her gracious and vibrant disposition, her wisdom, her ability to find and create beauty, her talent to infuse any occasion with humor and fun, her tenderness toward all living beings and her sheer delight in living. To put it simply, she was beautiful inside and out and that beauty emanated to those around her. Lola was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great-grandmother and friend. She was Mimi. She brought courage and joyful energy to everything, whether fishing, hunting, singing, cooking, entertaining, traveling, gardening, or telling a joke. She was a world traveler, the best porch rocker and confidant. She loved everyone she met and always greeted everyone with a hug, a kiss with her hands on your face and a genuine "I'm so happy to see you!" You felt like the most important and special person in her world when you were in her presence. Born on November 9, 1927, in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, to her loving parents Blanche and Alan Bath, she passed away peacefully on November 15, 2021. She is the second of six children (Keith, Jeanne, Roy, Ann, Joyce) and was the last surviving sibling. She was married for 60 years to Edward (Ted) Verl Potter and has two children, Sharon Ann Harrison (Rick Huskisson) of Dallas, Texas, and the late Robert (Bob) Potter (late LeeAnn Potter) of Mesquite, Nevada. Mimi has six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren: Aaryn Giblin and son, Jack; Rick Kemp (Ami) and son, Stefen; Michelle Gehlsen (Paul) and son, Max; Jennifer Potter and children Tony, Toby, Bodie and Riley; Monica Potter and children Marcus, Micah, Cameron and Jhett; and Michael Potter and two children Mason and Ryan. She was blessed to have six great-great grandchildren and 18 nieces and nephews and their children whose love for Aunt Lola has no bounds. She was also a woman of service in the communities she lived: President of the Women of the Moose, North Las Vegas Chapter. She volunteered at the Lava Senior Center, the Lava Museum, Lava Meals on Wheels, and the Lava Lioness Club. Always the adventurer, Lola traveled the world and told anyone who wanted to know that she had been to Ireland, China, Egypt, Mexico and most of the United States. She loved traveling with her big red suitcase to visit her grandchildren and great grandchildren, to shower them with her pride in whatever endeavor they participated. She loved to read, swim, fish, and hunt; to camp and hang out with her siblings and friends by the bonfire, singing patriotic songs and her mom's song, the Girls of Lava Hot, dancing and wearing crazy hats. She loved making scones and raspberry jam for her grandchildren. She could solve all the world's problems with her wise words, kind heart and loving arms. Lola's unconditional love was salve for a broken heart and her home was a comforting, safe refuge to all that sought her warm smile, a hot plate, and a cold drink. And, of course, a good laugh. The conversations, games, meals, laughter and love that were shared around her kitchen table and on the lawn will remain in our hearts forever. We miss our Mom, Aunt Lola, Mimi, but we are so grateful for the time we had to spend with her. We will always feel her presence in our hearts. In your words Mimi, we don't want you leave. As she would so elegantly recite her favorite poem, the Irish Blessing: May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, may the rain fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. All are invited to honor her memory on July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a Grave side Memorial at the Lava Cemetery, a luncheon at the Greystone Manor and a party on her lawn, Lola's Blue Heaven.