Mary Ellen Porter Porter Mary Ellen Closner Porter, 98, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Caribou Memorial Living Center in Soda Springs, Idaho. Services will be held on Saturday, February 1 at Noon at the Soda Springs 5th Ward Bailey Creek Building. Family will visit with friends on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Burial will be at the Montpelier Cemetery at 3 p.m. Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family and a full obituary is available by visiting www.simsfh.com.