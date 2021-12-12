Poppleton Steven Lauritzen Poppleton Steven Lauritzen Poppleton, 78, passed away December 7, 2021, at his home after a short battle with liver cancer. Steven was born July 27, 1943 in Logan, Cache, Utah. He was the son of Joseph Allen Squires Poppleton and Libbie Lauritzen Poppleton. Allen and Libbie made their home in Hyrum, Utah. Steven grew up learning how a farm and dairy operation worked. Steven attended Lincoln Elementary, South Cache Junior High School and South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah. He graduated from South Cache High School on May 25, 1961. Steven was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Steven attended Weber State College in Ogden, Utah and was trained in electronics. He attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah majoring in Secondary Education with an emphasis on Industrial Arts and Technology Education. He graduated on June 6, 1970 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. While attending Utah State he met Jo Marie Smith. They were married June 7, 1968 in the Logan LDS Temple, Logan, Utah. They had two daughters join their family, Jacqueline Jeanette and Stephanie Adele. After graduating from Utah State, Steven and Marie moved to Pocatello, Idaho. Steven taught Industrial Arts and Technology at Alameda Junior High School and Pocatello High School. He retired in May 1999. Steven is survived by his wife, Jo Marie Poppleton, his daughter Jacqueline Jeanette (Scott) Henderson, Eagle Mountain, Utah; his daughter, Stephanie Adele Poppleton, Chubbuck, Idaho and his grandson, Mitchell Allen Brennan, Holladay, Utah. Steven was preceded in death by his grandson, Anthony Scott Brennan, his father, Allen Poppleton, his mother, Libbie Poppleton and his father-in-law, John Sivell Smith. On Saturday, December 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon a viewing will be held at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. Following the viewing a graveside service will follow at Rest Lawn Cemetery 2864 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho. After the graveside service there will be a light luncheon and celebration of life at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck. We would like to thank the nurses and staff at Solace Health Care for the loving and attentive care he received. We would like to thank our many friends and neighbors in the Chubbuck Third Ward for their care and loving support. For the full obituary, and to give memories & condolences to the family please visit www.wilksfuneralhome.com
