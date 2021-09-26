Nicholas Pool Edward Pool Nicholas Edward Pool lost his battle with cancer on September 23, 2021, at the age of 83. Nick was born on December 24, 1937, in Reno, Nevada to Bill and Nell Pool. Nick and his family moved to Pocatello when he was six years old and spent his entire childhood in the area. Nick graduated from Pocatello High school in 1955 and attended one semester at Idaho State College before joining the Navy. After two years in the Navy aboard the USS Brush and the USS Preston, Nick attended the University of Idaho graduating with a degree in Business Administration. He and the love of his life Gayle Willecke, were married during his senior year. Pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming a fighter pilot, Nick joined the United States Air Force. His first operational assignment was flying F-105's out of Korat, Thailand bombing targets in North Vietnam and Laos for a total of 125 combat missions. Later as an exchange pilot with the Navy, Nick flew F-4's off the USS Ranger logging 99 more combat missions. He also served as an instructor pilot in the F-4 and F-5 and because of his experience, was assigned as the F-5 advisor to the Iranian Air Force from 1976-1978. Nick retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1980. During his Air Force career, the family lived in New York, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Nevada, Arizona, California, Texas, Iran and Georgia. Returning to Idaho, the family settled in Mackay where Nick and Gayle built a log home on five acres. Nick was never afraid of hard work and during his time in Mackay he worked as a miner in the Phi Kappa mine, a carpenter, sold real estate and worked on a ranch. After fourteen years in Mackay Nick was offered the pastorate of the Assembly of God church in Challis where he and Gayle lived for the next ten years. Nick retired from his pastorship and moved to Blackfoot for seven years before coming back to their childhood city of Pocatello. Nick was proceeded in death by his parents, Bill and Nell Pool and his daughter Kirsten (Mike) Isham. Nick is survived by his wife of 60 years Gayle, his sister Billinell Pool and brother Albert Pool, his daughter Nicki (Charlie) Maggart and son Curt (Danette) Pool, along with 11 grandchildren and 20 great- grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held September 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Colonial Funeral Home 2005 S 4th Ave, Pocatello, ID. With graveside to follow in Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Pool family requests you use that money to spend time with your family and take them to dinner. Memories & Condolences may be given to the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com
+1
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- Archery hunters kill charging grizzly bear in East Idaho
- Police: Motorcyclist with 370 fentanyl pills facing multiple charges after leading state trooper on chase
- Cadaver dogs track down scent of 170-year-old graves along historic trail
- Three local residents sentenced in federal court in methamphetamine distribution case
- LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
- Despite breakout game from Omayebu, ISU falls to 0-3 after close loss to Sac St.
- Pocatello police confirm Downard Funeral Home case is now a criminal investigation
- Police: Local woman who fled on foot following high-speed chase arrested
- Teacher shortage shuts down Idaho school district
- District 25 school board rescinds mask mandate for now, reschedules vote for Tuesday
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Carpet Flooring Tile