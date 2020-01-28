Mary Pond T. Pond Mary T. Pond passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Mary T. was born on September 12, 1927 in Grand Island Nebraska to Jessamine C. Harvey. Mary's life adventures took her from Grand Island Nebraska, Boise, Moscow, Spokane and finally to Pocatello where she attended Idaho Southern Branch (later to become Idaho State University). While attending Idaho State University she met the love of her life Earl R. Pond and they were later married. Mary was an active member of the Pocatello and Idaho State University Communities. While raising her children she was involved with their numerous activities including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, school activities. She was also involved with her husband, Earl, in his many civic and university responsibilities. Mary was an alumnus member of Idaho State University, member of Idaho State University Bengal Foundation and Gamma Phi Beta national sorority. Mary received the ISU Alumni Association Distinguished Friend Award in 1984. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross where she gave many years of service and received many awards. Mary was a devout Catholic and a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. First and foremost, Mary was a Wife, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She loved unconditionally. She will be missed. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years. She is survived by her four children; Michele Pond-Bell (Ned), Steve Pond (Casey), Becky Kearns (Keith), Terry Cagen (Rick). Grandchildren; Chris Hunter (Kelly), David Cagen (Rachel), Steve Cagen (Natasha), Michele Hunter (Tony), Thomas Kearns (Jamie), Joe Pond (Kyndal), Teresa Pond, Ryan Kearns, Christian Bell (Lizzi) and 11 Great-Grandchildren. Special Thank You to Dr. Vonnie Mills, Friends and Family, Quinn Meadows, and Mom's Aids, Lena, Tracy, Millie and Sharri. Family will hold a private gathering in the Spring. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Memory of Earl R. and Mary T. Pond to the Idaho State University Alumni Center/Building Fund, Attn: Ryan Sargent, 921 South 8th Ave, Stop 8050, Pocatello, ID 83209-8050.