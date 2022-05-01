Jean Pollard Pollard Jean Pollard, 85, passed away on April 8th, 2022 of natural causes, surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born on Jan. 3, 1937, to Eskel and Viola Peterson in Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up working in their family business and loved her large family. She was such a happy and loving person...just ask those who knew her. Her laugh and smile were contagious. She met the love of her life, Theron A. Pollard, at a church dance. They were married on June 1st 1953 and moved to Idaho in 1957, and started their family business, Tee Pee Advertising Co. and in 1989 she helped open their retail store, Westwood Discount. They were married for 69 years and had 6 children, David (Keva), Debbie (Layce), Don (Brenda), Dee, who passed away in 1998 (Rosanna), Diann (Spencer), and Destry (Nannette). She was happiest when spending time with her family. She had 32 grandchildren and 76 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed! A Celebration of her life will be held on Mother's Day, May 8th at 4:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Bldg. at 300 North Johnson in Pocatello. For a full obituary please go Manning Wheatley's website.
