Dennis Poe Lloyd Poe Dennis Lloyd Poe., 68, of Chubbuck passed away on Tue Nov 17, 2020. A private celebration of life will be held Sat, Nov 21, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home, with a webcast beginning at 10:50 a.m. A full obituary will be posted when it is available. Memories & Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com