Kerwin Pierce Scott Pierce On January 17, 2021 Kerwin Scott Pierce of Pocatello, Idaho passed away at the age of 63. He was born on August 29, 1957 in American Falls, Idaho. He was the third of seven children born to Scott Thomas Pierce and Trillis June (Fisher) Pierce. Kerwin spent his early years in Aberdeen, Idaho on the family farm, just one field away from his grandparents. He learned many life lessons on the farm including the value of hard work, uncompromising honesty and persistence in doing difficult tasks. Kerwin graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1975. He worked as diligently in school as he did on the farm and was a member of the National Honor Society. Kerwin was a lifelong faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In 1976 Kerwin fulfilled a mission for the church. He took the gospel to an area in Guatemala where it had never been preached. People in that remote area had never seen an American before. Sleeping in a hammock in the jungle and baptizing people in the river were some of his fondest memories of that mission. Kerwin enrolled in the spring semester of Ricks College in 1979 where he met Becky Rodriguez, the only girl he had ever taken home to meet his family. The love connection was instant and both knew that marriage was inevitable. They were married on September 4, 1981 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They started out with nothing but worked hard to build a beautiful life together. Kerwin's greatest treasures were wife, children and 5 grandchildren. Kerwin received an Associate Degree in Arts and Sciences at Ricks College. With strong encouragement from his wife, Kerwin attended Idaho State University School of Vocational-Technical Education where he received an Associate of Applied Science degree in Laser/Electro-optics Technology and an Associate Degree of Electronics Technology. He was a stellar student and quickly earned the admiration of his classmates. Kerwin began his 30-year career working for the Department of Energy in 1989. His first job out of school was with EG&G-Energy Measurements at the Nevada Test Site. He transferred to Colorado where he worked at the Rocky Flats Environmental Technology Site until 2002. Kerwin retired from Fluor Idaho (INL) in May of 2019. He was meticulous in his work and only took 3 or 4 sick days during his entire career. Family history was one of Kerwin's main hobbies. He was considered the family historian and enjoyed sharing information with his children and siblings. He wrote in a journal at least once each week from the age of 14 and always kept his personal history updated. Kerwin took great pride in caring for his yard. His yard was always the envy of the neighborhood. Everything he touched turned green. His passion for teaching and story-telling will be greatly missed. He was adored by his children and grandchildren. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy. Everything he did in life was service oriented and his obedience to the Lord was unwavering. Kerwin is survived by his wife, Becky and his two children Kellie Pierce and Aaron Pierce (Ashley). He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Ashlyn, Adrianna, Avery, Ariah, and Amara. He loved all of his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Trillis Pierce. Kerwin will also be deeply missed by his 6 siblings who were his best friends. A private family service will be held. A webcast of the service will be available at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 on Kerwin's tribute page at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
