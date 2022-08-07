Phillips William "Bill" Phillips William "Bill" Phillips was born August 30, 1927 in Pocatello, Idaho to Sena Mae and Morgan Phillips. He was one of eight children. He spent his childhood in Inkom, Idaho. Bill attended schools in Pocatello. After school Bill served his country in the United States Navy. Bill married Carol Jean Christensen on September 25, 1952 and this union was blessed with three beautiful children. Bill held many jobs while living in Pocatello. He was a truck driver hauling milk; worked for Cowboy Oil and Associated Foods. For the last 5o years he owned and operated Pocatello Tire. Bill was a horse racer and trainer; chariot and cutter racer. He served as President of the Pocatello Chariot and Cutter Association. When Bill wasn't training or racing horses you could find him at the bowling alley. He spent time as President of the Men's Bowling Association and is a member of the Pocatello Bowling Hall of Fame. Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carol Phillips of Pocatello, Idaho; daughter Bonita Phillips (Cynda Gettman) of Blackfoot, Idaho ; sister Dorothy ( John) Green of Blackfoot, Idaho; and good family friend Launa Lynch of Nampa, Idaho; granddaughter and great grandkids; numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Sterling, Pete, Ray and Ridge; sisters Myrtle and Wilma; son Sheldon Bart Phillips and daughter BarJean Phillips. The family would like to thank Enhabit/Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their help. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
