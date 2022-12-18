Merlin Phillips Edward Phillips Merlin Edward Phillips was born April 15, 1939, to Edward Harrison Phillips and Velda Lott, and returned to his Heavenly Father on December 13, 2022. He was born in Lehi, Utah and welcomed by loving parents and a sister LaVon. He spent his early years on the family farm working closely beside his father, learning to work hard and complete all tasks. As a youngster he also did yard work for Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin. It was during his sixth-grade year of school that he met Sharon RaNae Dwight at a potato chip party. This young courtship developed into a first proposal at age 14. Sharon politely informed him she needed to "grow up first". Two years later they were married on October 11, 1956, in Murray Utah and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 8, 1962. He had a love and appreciation for motor vehicles. With the support of his wife, during his senior year at Murray High School he started the Zephyrs Car Club. They were the proud owners of a '51 Chevy. Together this young couple graduated from Murray High School. He went to work for Utah Mobile Homes, gaining the skills and an appreciation for the various construction trades, working his way up to the position of purchasing agent, later continuing in this career at Lumber Dealers Supply in Pocatello Idaho. He finished his working years as a successful Farmers Insurance Agent. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints holding various callings, including many years with the young single adults, and developing long standing relationships with great friends. In 2005, He served in the West Virginia, Charleston mission for 14 months with his eternal companion. Merlin and Sharon were blessed with four daughters and one son. He supported his family in many activities from daddy daughter dates, sports, dancing, and scouting. He loved to fish, hunt, camp, go on long car rides, groom an immaculate yard, wash his cars, drink Mountain Dew, eat ice cream and oatmeal raisin cookies. Later in life he enjoyed an afternoon ride to a "burger joint" and watching western movies at home sitting next to his wife of 66 years. He is survived by his loving family including daughters Cheryl Buttars, Susie Barlow (Steve), Carolyn Howard (Wayne), Idaho Falls, Idaho, Lisa Allen (Brooke) and son Steve Phillips (Lisa Hagler), 17 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister LaVon Hutchinson, an infant brother, Mother and Father-in-law Ted and Lillie Dwight, grandson in law Travis Kunz and great granddaughter Karlee Sue Snarr. Funeral services will be held in Merlin's honor on Monday December 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pocatello Idaho North Stake Center 4890 Whitaker Road Chubbuck, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Sunday December 18, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho as well as one hour prior to Monday's services at the North Stake Center. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
