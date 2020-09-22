LaVerne "Red" Phillips Eldon Phillips (PLEASE NOTE CHANGES HAVE BEEN MADE FOR THE SERVICES! THE SERVICE AND GRAVESIDE ARE NOW PRIVATE)LaVern "Red" Phillips, 90, Passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho. A public viewing will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home. 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND THE VIEWING FOR RED. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
