Phelps Shauna Phelps Shauna Andreasen Phelps, 71; of Soda Springs passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at her home. Services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Soda Springs Hooper LDS Chapel (281 East Hooper Ave.) The family will visit with friends on Wednesday 7-8 p.m. at the Sims Funeral Home and on Thursday morning from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will be in the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery. Condolences and memories of Shauna can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
