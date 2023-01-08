Arthur Phelps Alan Phelps "Local Hero" Loses Battle with Cancer Arthur Alan Phelps, MSW, but known and loved by all as Art. Born March 24, 1947 in Stevens Point WI: Died January 1, 2023 in Layton UT. Art has been fighting esophageal cancer over the past two years, and finally lost his battle early in the morning of January 1st 2023 at 75 years old in his Layton UT home. Art was a loving and dynamic man known in the Idaho Mental Health community as a "Local Hero". Art was awarded the Local Hero Award in 2004 by the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare as an outstanding advocate for the cause of Substance Abuse Treatment and Prevention. Art also had a private practice as a therapist in Pocatello ID for 25 years and helped countless individuals and families with alcohol and drug dependencies. I know he will be mourned and missed by many. Art is survived by his three children: Jodi Crawley (Jake), Mark Phelps (Staci), and Amanda Vashro(Doug) along with seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Besides his children, Art is also survived by his siblings: Linda Boldt, Leo Phelps (Maria), and their loving families and children as well. Art's blue eyed, blond-haired, boisterous legacy will live on. At home Art was passionate about two things: his chocolate lab Abby, whom his children refer to as "His Significant Other", and an insurmountable love for rafting the Salmon River of Idaho. One of Art's granddaughters aptly stated, "I think Grandpa has river water running in his veins." Art often spoke of his "drug dealer" as Cascade Outfitters. He couldn't help buying more and more river running rafts and gear! One of his life goals was to pass on his love of the river and the great outdoors to as many who would listen. In addition to his love and all our fond memories of sharing the great outdoors, we will miss him greatly. What we all wish most for Art is to hop back on his big green boat in the sky and ENJOY that eternal float down the biggest, most beautiful, serene river, and find a place to layover and be at peace! We love you dad, grandpa, and brother. Art's wishes were to be cremated and to have his entire family (and dog) take him down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and celebrate his life. Our plans are to do just that this summer of 2023.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.