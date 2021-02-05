Daeline Pfaff Pfaff Daeline Pfaff, 88, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at her home in Fort Hall, Idaho, surrounded by her family. Daeline was bornMarch 19, 1932 to David Thomas Pugmire and Catherine Myrtle Covert Pugmire in Iona, Idaho. Daeline grew up in Iona, Firth and Blackfoot, where she attended schools. She graduated from Blackfoot High School. On July 22, 1950, Daeline married Eugene Joseph Pfaff in Blackfoot. She worked for many years as a cook for the Blackfoot school district. She then became the food service director for Bannock Nursing Home. Daeline was a member of I.O.O.F. Neighbors of Woodcraft Lodge. Being quite the seamstress, she made her kids and grandkids' clothing and pajamas. She enjoyed quilting and baking and she loved to read. She also loved being outdoors and enjoying nature. Above all the most important thing was her family. Daeline is survived by her children, Ann (Rod) Garringer of Pocatello, Sandra Binggeli of Fort Hall, Carol Rudolph of Fort Hall, and James (Lynda) Pfaff of Pocatello; her sisters, Dixie Morin of Blackfoot and Donna Molyneaux of Idaho Falls; 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene Pfaff; her son, Larry Pfaff; daughters, Jeannine Griggs and Catherine Bowlin; sons-in-law Terry Rudolph and Tim Bristol; and brother, Richard Glen Buster. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Electronics Computers
Yard Garage Sales
Pets Pet Supplies Equipment